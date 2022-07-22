Hardy Reed LLC Purchases Shares of 1,950 LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 361,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,151,000 after acquiring an additional 62,754 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 207,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after buying an additional 43,213 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after buying an additional 35,609 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,879,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,357,000 after buying an additional 22,663 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.88. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.22. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $60.79.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $39.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

LMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research lowered their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

