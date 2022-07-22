Hardy Reed LLC Purchases Shares of 2,468 Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 5,845.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth about $26,592,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 268,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 31,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PHR shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $66,726.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 115,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,739.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $66,726.63. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,739.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 5,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $126,705.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,880.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,560 shares of company stock worth $260,094. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PHR opened at $25.20 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $76.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 69.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.36%. The business had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

