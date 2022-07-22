Hardy Reed LLC Purchases Shares of 3,315 Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQSP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 47,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $59.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.66.

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $207.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.44 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SQSP. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush raised shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Squarespace from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Squarespace has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.23.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

