Hardy Reed LLC Purchases Shares of 400 Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 5.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

TM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Macquarie lowered Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,239.71.

TM stock opened at $159.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $152.14 and a 12-month high of $213.74. The stock has a market cap of $222.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.13 and its 200 day moving average is $174.02.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $69.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.20 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 9.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

