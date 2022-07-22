Hardy Reed LLC Purchases Shares of 500 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Southern by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $70.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $77.24.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,910. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.60.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

