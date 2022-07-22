Hardy Reed LLC Purchases Shares of 797 Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,704,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 95.5% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,500,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,348,000 after acquiring an additional 733,168 shares during the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,617,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,008,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 567.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,651,000 after acquiring an additional 287,419 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:AVLR opened at $91.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -62.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.29.

Insider Activity at Avalara

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $51,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $51,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,911,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $1,632,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,738,885.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,985,329. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Avalara

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.