Hardy Reed LLC Takes $56,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $528,021,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,470,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,072,000 after purchasing an additional 650,759 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,302,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,595,000 after purchasing an additional 206,150 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,782,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,213,000 after purchasing an additional 137,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8,657.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 91,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,947,000 after purchasing an additional 90,902 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $224.43 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.88 and a 52-week high of $329.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.35.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

