Hardy Reed LLC Takes $58,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock opened at $63.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.41. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

