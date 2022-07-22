Hardy Reed LLC Takes $75,000 Position in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 558,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 8,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Flex by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OFLX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omega Flex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omega Flex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Omega Flex stock opened at $109.95 on Friday. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.16 and a 1 year high of $163.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.70.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 43.67%. The company had revenue of $31.29 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

