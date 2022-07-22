Hardy Reed LLC Takes $86,000 Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Welltower by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Welltower by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $81.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.97. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.56 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.29.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.34%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.81.
Welltower Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
