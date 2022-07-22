Hardy Reed LLC Takes $86,000 Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Welltower by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Welltower by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $81.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.97. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.56 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.29.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.81.

Welltower Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

