Hardy Reed LLC Takes Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Booking Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on BKNG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, June 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,690.10.

BKNG stock opened at $1,829.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,669.34 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,982.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,185.70.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

