Hardy Reed LLC Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,066 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,673 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Comcast by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,261,248,000 after purchasing an additional 958,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,992,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,507,025,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $42.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.96. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

