HC Wainwright Cuts Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target to $144.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $180.00 to $144.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

FNV has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James set a $190.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $125.07 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $124.95 and a 12 month high of $169.32. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.41.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 32.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.