Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HELE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth about $263,020,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,416,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,250,000 after acquiring an additional 388,569 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,063,000 after acquiring an additional 95,539 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 781,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,931,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,261,000 after buying an additional 30,465 shares during the period.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $137.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $123.57 and a 12-month high of $256.26.

Insider Activity

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $508.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.17 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Helen of Troy news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HELE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $244.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. CL King cut their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.67.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.