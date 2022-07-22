Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Stock Position Lowered by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,835 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 642,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,140,000 after purchasing an additional 36,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$66.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2648 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 166.16%.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.