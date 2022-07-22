Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 401,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.72. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.64.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

