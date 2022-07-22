Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys 5,297 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $115.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.93 and a 200-day moving average of $133.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

