iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Stock Holdings Increased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 919.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Brickley Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 205,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,698,000 after acquiring an additional 25,518 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $68.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.81. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $64.35 and a 52 week high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%.

