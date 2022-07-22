iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 30,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,344,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $647,000. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 324.7% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 75,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 57,483 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SMIN opened at $51.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $55.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.68.

