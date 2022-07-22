Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 1,117 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Islay Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $26,485,000. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 28,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 62,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after buying an additional 29,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $115.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.26. The firm has a market cap of $338.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.