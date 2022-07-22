IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 169.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of IVERIC bio worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Capital Management LP grew its position in IVERIC bio by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 329,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in IVERIC bio by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in IVERIC bio by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 68,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

IVERIC bio Price Performance

IVERIC bio stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.55. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IVERIC bio news, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $73,313.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,959 shares in the company, valued at $103,124.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other IVERIC bio news, Director Calvin W. Roberts purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $312,650. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $73,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,959 shares in the company, valued at $103,124.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

IVERIC bio Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.