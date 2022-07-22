J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,193,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,312,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $879,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT opened at $171.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.22. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $218.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on JBHT. Susquehanna upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

