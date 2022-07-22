James T. Treace Sells 13,961 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director James T. Treace sold 13,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $224,632.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,256,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,219,981.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.20 million, a PE ratio of -32.28 and a beta of -0.60. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $31.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average is $17.91.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.18 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 25.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp raised its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 23,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMCI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $32.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

