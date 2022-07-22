James T. Treace Sells 13,961 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director James T. Treace sold 13,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $224,632.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,256,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,219,981.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.20 million, a PE ratio of -32.28 and a beta of -0.60. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $31.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average is $17.91.
Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.18 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 25.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on TMCI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $32.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.
Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.