Jay Farner Acquires 21,900 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner bought 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $199,509.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,216,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,305,111.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 20th, Jay Farner bought 21,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $200,220.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Jay Farner bought 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,584.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Jay Farner bought 23,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,815.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Jay Farner bought 23,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $199,584.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Jay Farner purchased 23,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.67 per share, for a total transaction of $199,410.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Jay Farner purchased 25,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,390.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Jay Farner purchased 26,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $200,143.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Jay Farner purchased 27,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $199,272.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Jay Farner purchased 25,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $199,434.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Jay Farner purchased 27,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $199,485.00.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

NYSE RKT opened at $9.64 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 13.54. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RKT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Argus downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 134,676 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,298,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,183,000 after acquiring an additional 934,907 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 20.7% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

