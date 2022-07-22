Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ stock opened at $171.31 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

