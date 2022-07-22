JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

NYSE JPM opened at $115.32 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.93 and a 200-day moving average of $133.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $338.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

