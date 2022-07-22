JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPM stock opened at $115.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.26. The company has a market capitalization of $338.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

