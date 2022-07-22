Kathmere Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 114.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $1,772,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $171.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $450.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

