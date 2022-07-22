KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1,375.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 29.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of KB Home from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.23.

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $32.13 on Friday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.11.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.35. KB Home had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.22%.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

