Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $440,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $87.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.12. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $81.26 and a 1 year high of $107.46.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

