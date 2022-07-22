Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $440,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $87.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.12. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $81.26 and a 1 year high of $107.46.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend
