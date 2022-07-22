Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 502 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,159 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,089.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 206,131 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 188,802 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 308.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $136,869,000 after buying an additional 2,893,408 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.27.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:JNPR opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.47. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 8,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $266,009.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,394.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,494 shares of company stock worth $1,130,982 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

