Keybank National Association OH Acquires 202 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth $170,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 18.3% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth $189,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 17.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.50.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

NASDAQ CACC opened at $554.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.29. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $452.48 and a twelve month high of $703.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $531.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $544.02. The company has a quick ratio of 21.07, a current ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $13.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.30 by $0.46. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 52.16%. The business had revenue of $455.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.51 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 14,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.29, for a total transaction of $8,602,623.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,741,507.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Featured Articles

