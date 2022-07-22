Keybank National Association OH Acquires New Shares in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of ZD stock opened at $83.25 on Friday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $147.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.58.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.08). Ziff Davis had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $315.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

