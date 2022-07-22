Keybank National Association OH Acquires Shares of 8,252 Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Parsons in the first quarter worth $99,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parsons in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Parsons Co. has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $41.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.15, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $949.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.54 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Parsons from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

Parsons Profile

(Get Rating)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.