Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 19.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 120,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 750.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 9,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of ETX opened at $19.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.49. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $23.50.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

