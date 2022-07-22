Keybank National Association OH Buys 3,843 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.1% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $486,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $312,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 11,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,239,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $545,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.15 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $153.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alphabet to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.02.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $114.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.93. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $101.88 and a one year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $75.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

