Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,265 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Columbus McKinnon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, insider Kurt F. Wozniak sold 10,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $369,038.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,725 shares in the company, valued at $880,824. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $888.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.21. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $54.20.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.33 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

