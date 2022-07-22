Keybank National Association OH Has $316,000 Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,848 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,272,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,619,000 after buying an additional 204,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,148,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,659,000 after purchasing an additional 95,857 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,762,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,266,000 after purchasing an additional 15,027 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,326,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,733,000 after purchasing an additional 85,738 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,293,000 after purchasing an additional 201,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.16.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE:KNX opened at $52.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day moving average of $50.86. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

