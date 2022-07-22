Keybank National Association OH Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Macquarie cut Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $159.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $222.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.51. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $152.14 and a 12 month high of $213.74.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $69.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.20 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 9.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.48 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

