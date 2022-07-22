Keybank National Association OH Has $341,000 Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,728.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $436.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $374.99 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $431.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $526.36.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 35.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Argus raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.43.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

