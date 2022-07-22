Keybank National Association OH Has $351,000 Stock Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th.

Shares of WOR opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average of $50.82. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $65.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

