Keybank National Association OH Has $418,000 Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Exelon were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXC. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Exelon by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 371,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,418,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EXC. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $43.26 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $32.71 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelon

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.