Keybank National Association OH Increases Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in National Grid were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in National Grid by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in National Grid by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in National Grid by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Stock Performance

NGG opened at $65.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $59.53 and a 52 week high of $80.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.49.

National Grid Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $1.1573 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Investec lowered shares of National Grid to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,145.00.

National Grid Profile

(Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.