Keybank National Association OH Increases Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $234,349,000 after buying an additional 637,351 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Wix.com by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,013,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $633,321,000 after purchasing an additional 323,779 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Wix.com by 4,925.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 315,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,779,000 after purchasing an additional 309,199 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Wix.com by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 430,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,900,000 after purchasing an additional 239,530 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 760,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,018,000 after purchasing an additional 171,566 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.94.

Wix.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $67.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.98. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $53.12 and a 52 week high of $309.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.14. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 136.41%. The company had revenue of $341.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.36) earnings per share. Wix.com’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

