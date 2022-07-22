Keybank National Association OH Invests $306,000 in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integer in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Integer Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $69.76 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $64.95 and a 12-month high of $101.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on ITGR. StockNews.com downgraded Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.
About Integer
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
