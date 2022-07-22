Keybank National Association OH Invests $306,000 in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integer in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $69.76 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $64.95 and a 12-month high of $101.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.54.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $310.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.57 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ITGR. StockNews.com downgraded Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

