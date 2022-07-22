Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Twilio were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 55,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 189,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,264,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Stock Down 1.0 %

Twilio stock opened at $92.45 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.14 and a fifty-two week high of $412.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $875.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.56 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. Research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at $13,260,003.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Barclays lowered shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $220.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.58.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.