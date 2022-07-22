Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth $1,705,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lancaster Colony

In other news, CFO K. Pigott Thomas bought 800 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $121.70 per share, with a total value of $97,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lancaster Colony Stock Down 1.2 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on LANC. CL King began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $129.03 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.85 and a fifty-two week high of $198.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.20. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.13.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $403.49 million during the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 12.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 95.81%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

