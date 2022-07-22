Keybank National Association OH Makes New Investment in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Leidos by 43.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $100.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $111.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.11.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LDOS shares. Barclays downgraded Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.71.

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $747,052.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,778.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,089 shares of company stock worth $1,548,441 in the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

