Keybank National Association OH Purchases 1,165 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 249.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.82.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average is $29.06.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.44%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

