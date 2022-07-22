Keybank National Association OH Reduces Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIG. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 396.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,237,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

NYSE:SIG opened at $61.28 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $111.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.34.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $1,386,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,921,497.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $573,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,554.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $1,386,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,921,497.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,084,700. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Signet Jewelers Profile

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.